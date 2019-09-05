As Boston Beer Company (SAM) Share Value Rose, Holder Neuberger Berman Group Has Lowered Position by $10.18 Million; Signia Capital Management Boosted Position in Landec (LNDC) as Share Value Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) by 97.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 34,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 888 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 35,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $399.88. About 65,304 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM)

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 54,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 266,033 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 211,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18,334 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman Associate holds 353,525 shares. Heartland invested in 0.76% or 835,700 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Limited Liability owns 307,931 shares. Ameritas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 2,282 shares. American stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Boston Prtnrs has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 61,239 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 286,060 shares. Granite Investment Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Illinois-based North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.21% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 633 shares. 13,980 are held by Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Com. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 900 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 563,625 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 6 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 830,683 shares.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares to 155,241 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,535 shares, and cut its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.60 earnings per share, down 19.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $31.47M for 38.45 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 2,645 shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 7 shares. Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 500 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc (Wy) owns 50 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 3,549 are held by Lpl Ltd Liability. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 141,419 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Nv owns 5,228 shares. Moreover, Bartlett Co Lc has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 33 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division stated it has 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Qs Ltd holds 0.03% or 10,510 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management holds 150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,747 were reported by Driehaus Cap Ltd Llc.