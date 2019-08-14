As Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dorsey Wright & Associates Trimmed Position by $1.15 Million; Facebook Cl A (FB) Holder Logan Capital Management Increased Holding

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 4,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 143,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92M, up from 138,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Research Ad-Free Subscription-Based Version; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has saved a virtual trove of Android users’ personal call data that extends back years:; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly ‘very serious’ about launching its own cryptocurrency; 22/05/2018 – THERE ARE IMPORTANT ELECTIONS GLOBALLY IN COMING 18 MONTHS-ZUCKERBERG; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either CTO Mike Schroepfer or CPO Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 13/04/2018 – Bits: Kevin’s Week in Tech: Another Facebook-Free Edition; 17/04/2018 – COMPANY WAS LOOKING TO BUILD TECHNOLOGY TO HELP USERS ‘RECLAIM THEIR PERSONAL DATA’ FROM COMPANIES -SPOKESMAN; 18/04/2018 – Facebook stopped the face recognition feature in Europe in 2012 after concerns from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner; 19/03/2018 – The research firm with ties to Donald Trump and his presidential campaign allegedly gained access to data from 50 million Facebook profiles

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 9,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $7.16 during the last trading session, reaching $409.7. About 153,160 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,409 shares to 459,607 shares, valued at $19.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF) by 50,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,643 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 1,498 shares stake. Hedeker Wealth Lc has invested 1.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 564,600 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability owns 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,923 shares. Btim Corp owns 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,129 shares. American Inv Advsrs Lc holds 15,366 shares. Moreover, Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md has 3.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Srs Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 6.36% or 1.69 million shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,663 shares. Newfocus Financial Group Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 2,091 shares in its portfolio. Broad Run Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.77% or 103,638 shares. First National Bank Sioux Falls owns 1.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,979 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4.84% or 492,937 shares. 4,993 were accumulated by Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership. Advisor Prtnrs Llc reported 59,692 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated owns 27 shares. Texas Yale holds 2,164 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Century Inc has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Cypress Mgmt Limited Com (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 50 shares. Principal Fincl has 45,693 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 13,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv stated it has 5,228 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Company has 1,194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 310 shares stake. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd reported 20,929 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 5,475 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Communication Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% or 1,366 shares in its portfolio.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV) by 9,756 shares to 34,542 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:MOH) by 3,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,809 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN).

