As Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) Market Value Rose, Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Raised Its Position; Icon Advisers Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Position by $404,200; Market Valuation Declined

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 171.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 16,146 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 5,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $10.75 during the last trading session, reaching $356.23. About 203,154 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 35,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, down from 43,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 7.47M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7,500 shares to 24,600 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.99 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $412.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv Spon Adr by 2,771 shares to 45,820 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli And Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,651 shares, and cut its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuittad (LVMUY).