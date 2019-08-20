As Borgwarner Com Stk (BWA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Zebra Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Rose While Cacti Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (BWA) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The hedge fund held 7,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 16,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 1.19 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 771,698 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.18M, down from 775,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 5.71M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – STUDY HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $65; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, & MERCK & CO. SIGN ONCOLOGY PACT FOR LENVIMA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.61M for 9.23 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG) by 4,992 shares to 14,955 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) by 4,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,459 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BorgWarner: Fighting Hard Against Declining End Markets – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.04% or 7,352 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Victory Capital Management Inc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 185,800 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.03% or 496,393 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 100,625 shares. Vanguard Inc has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 2,495 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 42,711 shares. Axa invested in 53,994 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 21,646 shares. Waddell & Reed reported 0.24% stake. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.01% or 17,341 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership owns 792 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Mngmt Ltd Co owns 68,458 shares. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 217 shares. Senator Inv Gp Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2.50M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui, a Japan-based fund reported 10.38 million shares. First Bancshares Tru invested in 2,801 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & invested in 93,835 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Addison holds 3,825 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.77% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Philadelphia Tru reported 0.39% stake. Logan Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 135,369 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 252,205 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 49,138 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.71M shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kahn Brothers Vs. Einhorn: Which Value Investor Is Right on Assured Guaranty – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Announces Leadership Changes to Investor Relations Team – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 42,885 shares to 153,198 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.