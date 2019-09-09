As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Stock Value Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Decreased Position by $451,630; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Holding

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.36M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 76,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 328,984 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, down from 405,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $128.91. About 768,993 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 7,452 shares to 122,866 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S And P 500 Equal Weig by 20,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $167.07M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 5,795 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs has 510,473 shares. Moody State Bank Division invested in 117 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 62,272 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 1.54 million shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 3.15 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. 26,369 were reported by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Cibc World Corporation has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc owns 18,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davis R M Inc has 0.53% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Lpl Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 14,545 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 435,688 shares.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $173.17M for 18.00 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Offers The Best Potential Return Among Railroad Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mexico Investigative Body Suggests Veracruz Shippers Face Captive Rail Market – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 11,545 shares to 372,118 shares, valued at $43.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 5,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).