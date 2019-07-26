As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $3.86 Million; Tikvah Management Upped Its Stake in Faro Technologies (FARO) by $2.84 Million as Shares Rose

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 186,896 shares traded or 80.03% up from the average. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 4.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling; 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 93.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 101,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,352 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 108,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 3.42 million shares traded or 105.42% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FARO® Introduces New 6DoF Laser Tracker Platform – PR Newswire” on October 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wells Fargo (WFC) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FARO® Appoints Allen Muhich as Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “FARO Stock: Leading in the 3D technology Space – Profit Confidential” published on June 13, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FARO® Releases FARO ZONE 3D 2019 for Public Safety – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

