As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Stock Declined, Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut Its Position; Regis (RGS) Shareholder White Pine Capital Boosted Its Position by $669,940 as Market Valuation Rose

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Regis Corp (RGS) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 35,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,290 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 90,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Regis Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 315,503 shares traded or 19.37% up from the average. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 15.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.10M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Regis® Announces Agreement for the Sale and Conversion of an Additional 190 Company-Owned Salons to its Asset-Light Franchise Portfolio in the State of Ohio and Surrounding Areas to the Super C Group – Business Wire” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regis Corporation (RGS) CEO Hugh Sawyer on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Unit Corporation (UNT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Regis’ Q1 profit beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,445 shares to 21,610 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,527 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold RGS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 141,910 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). 11,034 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Northern Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 11,300 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 26,383 shares. American Gru Incorporated stated it has 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 14,449 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 103,833 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Guggenheim Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 10,745 shares. National Bank Of America De has 27,864 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 60,834 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (NYSE:CVS) by 8,790 shares to 56,699 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 13,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S And P Midcap 400 (IJH).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $211.40 million for 9.80 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.