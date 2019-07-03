As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Shares Declined, Cornercap Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position; As Five9 (FIVN) Market Valuation Declined, Redwood Investments Decreased Its Position by $8.91 Million

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 93.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 101,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,352 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 108,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 1.59M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 171,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 258,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, down from 429,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 413,114 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 144,124 shares to 355,898 shares, valued at $24.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 44,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Five9 (FIVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Five9: A Beautiful Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $211.42 million for 10.07 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BorgWarner’s R2S® Turbocharger Boosts Premium Class – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Huntington Financial Bank holds 2,495 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Company has 5,695 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% or 37,000 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 19,127 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 397 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has 83,468 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Brave Asset holds 6,350 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Starr Inc holds 0.06% or 3,760 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 39,434 shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 558,048 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 176,281 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation. 73,575 were reported by Td Asset Management. Reinhart Prtn has invested 1.83% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 3,231 shares to 31,662 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY) by 8,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc Com (NYSE:BBY).