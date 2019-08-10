As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lowered by $451,630 Its Stake; As Harris Del (HRS) Stock Price Were Volatile, Richard C Young & Company Decreased by $388,755 Its Holding

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.70M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 245.94% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 06/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Calls Interior’s Public Engagement On Offshore Drilling Plan Inadequate, Demands Local Voices Be Heard; 26/04/2018 – Harris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan’s Retirement; 13/03/2018 – The Harris Poll On Corporate Reputation: Americans Favor “Main Street” Companies Over Traditional Corporate America; Praise Companies Bringing Innovation To Help Solve Societal Challenges; 07/05/2018 – Inseego Names Rick Harris as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales for the Americas; 10/05/2018 – Harris Corp. Awarded $141 Million Contract to Modernize India’s Air Traffic Management Communications Infrastructure; 09/03/2018 – Harris Companies Acquires Diamond B Constructors; 20/04/2018 – FIRSTRAND LTD – PAUL KENNETH HARRIS WILL RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE 30 APRIL 2018; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris and Rep. Kaptur to Receive Lajos Kossuth Award

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Bb&T Corporation has 0.03% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Andra Ap owns 31,900 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Oppenheimer And has 30,447 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital has 500 shares. Jane Street Gru accumulated 10,696 shares. Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% stake. Tower Bridge holds 0% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 1,300 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 15,406 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 2.03 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability holds 24,630 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 4,384 shares. Utd Fire Gru owns 256 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $523.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 52,721 shares to 136,431 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 23,353 shares to 28,426 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Us Large Cap Fund (EPS) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (NYSE:CVS).

