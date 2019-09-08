As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Share Price Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lowered Stake; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Has Decreased Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.33 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $288.47. About 246,401 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 435,688 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd stated it has 5,785 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Black Creek Investment Management stated it has 7.75% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd stated it has 401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Company reported 250 shares. Parkside State Bank Tru has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd holds 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 52,246 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 40,344 shares. Johnson owns 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 581 shares. Huntington Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). American Century accumulated 4.13M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 3.15 million shares. 195,799 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Cibc holds 0.01% or 27,504 shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $167.07 million for 10.18 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 7,452 shares to 122,866 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 1,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.22M for 63.82 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Cap Prtn Lc accumulated 54,528 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Stephens Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 8,970 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 935 shares. Clough LP holds 25,520 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 220,459 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 164,045 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 3.71M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Fcg Limited Liability invested 0.19% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 2,406 were accumulated by Cibc World Markets. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Whittier Trust owns 1,867 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

