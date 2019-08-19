As Borgwarner Com (BWA) Market Value Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $451,630; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Shareholder Jana Partners Increased Stake by $91.17 Million as Shares Declined

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.39 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company's stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 2.74 million shares traded or 66.09% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advsrs owns 5,280 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 313,832 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Inc has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Horizon Invests Ltd Llc reported 5,785 shares. North Star Asset Management reported 0.29% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 147,000 were reported by Olstein Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Nomura stated it has 318,565 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 51,500 are held by Twin Capital Mngmt. Earnest Ltd Llc holds 0.41% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Whittier invested in 1,634 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Aqr Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.15% or 337,326 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 965,929 shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.59 million for 9.30 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year's $1 per share. BWA's profit will be $177.59 million for 9.30 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.