As Borgwarner (BWA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Boosted Its Stake; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose While Meyer Handelman Co Has Decreased Position

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 14,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 420,531 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.65 million, up from 406,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 429,748 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 88,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70M, down from 97,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $158.57. About 897,225 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 16,040 shares to 155,223 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 8,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,408 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset holds 13,039 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 13,528 shares. Germany-based Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 0.93% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Smith Salley Associate holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 9,739 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). United Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 167,938 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 299,338 shares. Axa holds 0.01% or 55,334 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 8,484 shares. 11,634 were reported by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 58,245 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 31,914 shares. Logan Cap Management invested in 54,505 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Ltd Partnership reported 70,805 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Limited Com has 16,915 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 4,103 shares. Gateway Advisory Llc has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 21,470 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Capital Management holds 0.61% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio. Investment Advisors Limited Co owns 3,582 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Management holds 557,351 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Regal Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 15,059 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 8,519 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 209,493 shares. Moreover, Hamilton Point Lc has 2.83% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rmb Capital Management Lc accumulated 10,403 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 435,068 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 29.81 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 10,492 shares to 121,645 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).