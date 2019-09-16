As Borgwarner (BWA) Valuation Declined, Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Cut by $10.48 Million Its Position; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake Has Increased by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4.95M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.64M, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 6.40 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 255,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.99 million, down from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 2.03 million shares traded or 15.88% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Swift Transportation by 109,150 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $45.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) by 789,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.68M for 11.49 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 100,000 shares to 4.88M shares, valued at $564.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 141,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

