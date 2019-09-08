As Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Value Declined, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Decreased Holding; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Increases Position in Ansys (ANSS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 67,606 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 58,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $217.59. About 338,923 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 61.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 15,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 9,812 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.33 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs holds 126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner LP has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 42,808 were reported by Us Bancorp De. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 4,041 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 616,978 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C stated it has 1.80M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt accumulated 16,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 124,512 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.07% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 97,149 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,970 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.84% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Parkside Fincl Bank accumulated 823 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.65% or 70,316 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 524,602 shares.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 17,238 shares to 16,216 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 45,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,082 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “ANSYS sets date for Investor Day – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like ANSYS, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ANSS) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS (ANSS) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $167.07 million for 10.18 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nomura: BorgWarner Is ‘Attractively Priced’ At Current Levels – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 107,422 shares to 424,871 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Invesco Limited accumulated 1.95 million shares. Rampart Inv Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,228 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 73,575 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd invested 0.26% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 512,406 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Osborne Ptnrs holds 0.74% or 98,740 shares in its portfolio. Salem Mgmt Incorporated reported 11,500 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 24 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 1.82M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 277,124 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 73,953 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 72,270 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).