As Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Value Declined, Cwh Capital Management Lifted by $1.24 Million Its Stake; Alps Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Celanese (CE) by $732,452

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 1.46 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 183.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 7,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 11,545 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 4,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 637,464 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset owns 0.61% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 30,135 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 648,227 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Service holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust reported 5,247 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 357,594 shares. Tcw Grp holds 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 41,997 shares. Regions Fincl Corp owns 15,069 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 6,234 shares. State Bank stated it has 4,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Lc (Trc) accumulated 4,765 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 98,761 were reported by Muhlenkamp And Company. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.08% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 106,060 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Co holds 0.55% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 76,540 shares. Amer Bank & Trust invested in 39,885 shares or 1.24% of the stock.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 48,671 shares to 53,960 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concert Pharmace (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 32,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,590 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Et (VEA).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,535 shares to 32,566 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 36,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,695 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 3,463 shares. Everence Cap Inc holds 0.05% or 7,240 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,832 shares. 53,490 are held by Euclidean Tech Mngmt Ltd. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Citadel Advisors reported 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Barclays Public Lc holds 0.01% or 313,832 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 450,067 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 29,999 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Kentucky Retirement System has 9,081 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 76,738 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 302,596 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.06% or 4.05M shares. Srb Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).