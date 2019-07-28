As Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Value Declined, Cwh Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake Maintained by Hap Trading Llc

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 76.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 148,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 342,115 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 193,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.67 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 2.91 million shares traded or 73.03% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zimmer Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.38M shares. Voya Inv holds 0.01% or 188,589 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tcw Gru Inc reported 21,907 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech accumulated 48,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Waddell And Reed Fincl has 0.33% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 4.67M shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust invested in 29 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 7.51M shares. Moore Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 20,000 shares. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 82,600 are held by Korea Invest. Moreover, Nordea Investment Ab has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Senator Invest Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 5.70 million shares or 3.65% of the stock.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:DAL) by 1.13M shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (NYSE:RLGY) by 179,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,400 shares, and cut its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

