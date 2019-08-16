As Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Price Declined, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Raised Stake; As Retail Pptys Amer Cl A (RPAI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $3.96 Million

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A (RPAI) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 330,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 581,013 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 34C TO 38C, EST. $1.01; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87 million, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 932,946 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 23,116 shares to 216,124 shares, valued at $39.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 65,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,932 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Asset owns 2,865 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Lc holds 98,740 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 14,545 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.01% or 27,504 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Corp has 0.41% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Daiwa Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 1.35M shares. Moreover, Stevens Capital Management Lp has 0.07% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 43,469 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 1.30M shares. British Columbia Invest Management has 178,414 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd owns 8,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 254,487 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.16% stake. Aperio Grp Lc has 124,481 shares.

More notable recent Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD – PR Newswire” on May 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sephora coming to Downtown Crown – Washington Business Journal” published on May 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces Tax Allocations Of 2018 Dividend Distributions – PRNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Bumpy Road Of Retail Properties Of America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2012.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp Com (NYSE:BC) by 80,609 shares to 312,137 shares, valued at $15.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys Com (NYSE:ENS) by 48,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr Com (NYSE:HR).