As Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Price Declined, Ariel Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $394,288; Hikari Power LTD Decreased Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position by $868,400 as Share Value Declined

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc. (BWA) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 10,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The hedge fund held 1.72 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.24 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.01M shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 33,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 43,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 7.43M shares traded or 55.83% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 15,840 shares to 186,240 shares, valued at $27.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Academy Capital Management Incorporated Tx holds 2.35% or 380,203 shares in its portfolio. 683 Capital Lc reported 130,000 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 48,359 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors reported 37,538 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.02% or 67,307 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 146,804 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate invested in 1.48 million shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.32 million shares. Hallmark Capital Management Inc invested in 13,642 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Reinhart Prtn Inc owns 0.78% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 314,332 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 259,713 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested in 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,382 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 9,968 shares.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd. (NASDAQ:DOX) by 164,229 shares to 848,223 shares, valued at $45.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.59 million for 10.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation reported 2,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl reported 818,568 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Co invested in 39,645 shares. Rampart Invest Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Utd Ser Automobile Association has 164,783 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 5,970 shares. Moody Bancorp Division invested in 117 shares or 0% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd accumulated 0.37% or 71,215 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi owns 2,575 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 569,480 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Equity Inc holds 0% or 5,506 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Management Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Fjarde Ap owns 0.04% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 73,953 shares.