As Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Declined, Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Legal & General Group Plc Raised Stake by $80.89 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 90,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.56 million, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.00M shares traded or 14.99% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 9.11 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.74M, up from 7.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.59 million for 10.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

