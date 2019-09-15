As Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Declined, Lsv Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $6.14 Million; Glaxis Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $8.92 Million

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc. (BWA) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 149,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 4.85M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.45M, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 1.95M shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 67,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, down from 82,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13,700 shares to 370,139 shares, valued at $49.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.68M for 11.49 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney Com owns 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 8,484 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 139,091 shares. Kbc Gp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 29,635 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Group Inc has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Dupont Management accumulated 6,018 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 379,806 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Co Lc stated it has 420,531 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Hm Payson holds 0.07% or 46,333 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel stated it has 1.25% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Mirae Asset Glob Invests accumulated 10,051 shares. 1.39M are owned by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Cipher LP stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Fiduciary has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset holds 94,740 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 94.91 million shares or 2.49% of the stock. Milestone holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,294 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 57,614 shares or 2.81% of the stock. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited owns 4,998 shares. Lederer Investment Counsel Ca has invested 3.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nexus Investment Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 270,368 shares. Private Co Na invested in 125,829 shares. Tru Asset Management holds 2,348 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Llp has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mrj Cap Inc holds 51,541 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 5.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 297,461 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs has invested 2.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested 2.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 2.53 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.