As Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Declined, Bristol John W & Company Upped Its Stake by $428,184; Sit Investment Associates Decreased Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Position as Stock Value Rose

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 28,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 185,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 987,227 shares traded or 4.05% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 11,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.94M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 2.42 million shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 170,535 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Company holds 1.72 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 3,555 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 900,408 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Trustco Bankshares N Y invested in 0.31% or 3,670 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 4,929 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 298,267 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 24,341 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Grandfield Dodd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Ashfield Cap Lc, a California-based fund reported 16,371 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,300 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Monetary Gru Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Lipe Dalton has invested 2.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Old Natl National Bank In has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 4,025 shares to 21,275 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 42,711 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.12% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 301,121 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 124,481 shares. 121,996 were reported by Bbva Compass National Bank Inc. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has 1.35 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 461 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% stake. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 72,600 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.12% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Mutual Of America Management Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 39,645 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 3,164 shares. Smith Salley Assocs reported 0.08% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 5,480 shares to 860,745 shares, valued at $82.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,908 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).