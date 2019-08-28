As Borgwarner (BWA) Share Value Declined, Holder Cwh Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Ecofin LTD Has Boosted Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $754,240 as Stock Declined

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $89.18. About 1.33 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 1.40M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA)

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 1,780 shares to 47,419 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,614 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 19,127 shares. Whittier Tru Comm holds 1,634 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Co reported 225,636 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 6,228 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.39% or 129,118 shares. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust & stated it has 286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 7,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 845,027 are held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Bluestein R H And Co reported 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Shufro Rose Ltd Llc stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Brave Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.14% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 6,350 shares. Estabrook reported 0% stake. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 7,240 shares. 30,508 are owned by Mackay Shields Lc.

More important recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.