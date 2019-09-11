As Borgwarner (BWA) Share Value Declined, Black Creek Investment Management Upped Position by $30.35 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Viking Global Investors LP Has Increased Stake

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 798,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 5.91 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.18 million, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock increased 4.77% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 2.14M shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 6.19M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 billion, up from 5.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $252.59. About 2.10 million shares traded or 48.68% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,870 were accumulated by Mengis Cap Inc. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 11,832 shares. Community Fincl Llc holds 0.08% or 5,946 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 1.10M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Davis R M holds 0.53% or 374,164 shares in its portfolio. 1,519 are held by Webster National Bank & Trust N A. Advsrs Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 66,698 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 195,084 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 0.01% or 29,045 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 12,143 shares. 6,541 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Lc. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 107,620 shares.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BorgWarner updates on Romeo JV – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nomura: BorgWarner Is ‘Attractively Priced’ At Current Levels – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 17,000 shares to 957,672 shares, valued at $50.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 43,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).