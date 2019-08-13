As Borgwarner (BWA) Market Value Declined, Nwq Investment Management Company Increased by $2.92 Million Its Stake; Snow Capital Management LP Holding in Big Lots (BIG) Has Decreased by $2.45 Million

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 720,481 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.67 million, up from 643,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 1.31M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 64,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.98M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 823,683 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Declares Dividend of 30c; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – INVENTORY ENDED FISCAL 2017 AT $873 MLN, A 1.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO $859 MLN FOR FISCAL 2016; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Comparable-Store Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory $873M, Up 1.6%; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES 1Q EPS $1.15 TO $1.22; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of UBSBB 2012-C3; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO DAVID CAMPISI

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60M for 13.69 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

