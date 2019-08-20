As Borgwarner (BWA) Market Valuation Declined, Cwh Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $1.24 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Cambridge Financial Group Cut Its Stake by $221.22 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52B, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.52. About 1.51 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BorgWarner Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 1,780 shares to 47,419 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,566 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 356,476 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors reported 305 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 350,388 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0.82% or 1.72M shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh has 24,269 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt owns 51,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.03% or 169,047 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.41% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bristol John W And Com Ny accumulated 1.14 million shares. 26,867 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa. The Iowa-based Principal Group has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Dupont Cap Mgmt owns 6,018 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.06% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 558,048 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard has 18,194 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 4,692 shares stake. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 29,629 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assocs Inc holds 0.36% or 1,100 shares. Guardian Inv has invested 3.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Earnest Limited Liability holds 104,881 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 24,634 shares. Plancorp Ltd owns 34,439 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 961 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp holds 435,086 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 20,858 shares. Investment Advisors Lc reported 25,944 shares. Guyasuta Inc reported 5,293 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Boeing (BA) Ahead of Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) slid after ratings agencies issued a negative outlook – Live Trading News” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) by 7,155 shares to 119,295 shares, valued at $5.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.