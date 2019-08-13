As Borg Warner (BWA) Valuation Declined, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Lowered Its Holding

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 1.31 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust owns 121,996 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). First Manhattan Communications accumulated 175 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 14,159 shares. Oppenheimer & Com reported 37,289 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,792 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 30,548 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 29,631 shares stake. 900,804 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability. Parkside Financial Bank Trust owns 286 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 24 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc owns 23,946 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.03% or 9,081 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 90,072 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,500 shares to 18,812 shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,700 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31 million and $400.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 149,502 shares to 158,602 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Day In Market History: IBM Launches First PC – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: High Services Margin Misleading – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How To Leverage an Upward Price Move While Limiting Risk – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Grp LP has 3.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 530,927 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gideon holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,964 shares. Night Owl Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 1,859 shares. Sfmg Ltd holds 1.41% or 51,224 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,000 shares. 38,468 were accumulated by Provise Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Berkshire Money Mgmt invested in 5,212 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 20.44M shares. Lmr Prtn Llp has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,273 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rice Hall James And Associates Llc holds 1,792 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,877 shares. 9.71 million were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Cibc Ww owns 857,024 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio.