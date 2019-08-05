As Borg Warner (BWA) Shares Declined, Reinhart Partners Lowered Its Position; Corning (GLW) Stock Declined While Quaker Capital Investments Cut Its Stake

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 13,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 510,473 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.61M, down from 524,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.01 million shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 69,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 569,949 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87 million, down from 639,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 6.63 million shares traded or 29.31% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (NYSE:INGR) by 12,305 shares to 287,749 shares, valued at $27.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.63M for 10.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 0.02% or 162,525 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 5.00M shares. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma reported 18,169 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Mengis Capital Mngmt owns 8,870 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 375,759 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Davis R M Inc stated it has 0.53% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Us Retail Bank De holds 60,625 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Management Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 29,999 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Assetmark holds 2,588 shares. 9,672 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 32.90 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). F&V Cap Lc reported 3.15% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 1St Source Bancorp has invested 0.04% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% or 14,610 shares. Moreover, Corda Investment Management Lc has 0.18% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department invested in 1,705 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 75,284 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). James Research Incorporated stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). North Star Invest Corp holds 11,767 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 6,100 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 41,465 shares. Valley Advisers Inc owns 0.01% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 710 shares.

