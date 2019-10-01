As Borg Warner (BWA) Shares Declined, Holder Cs Mckee LP Has Cut Holding; As Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Share Price Rose, Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut Its Stake

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Borg Warner (BWA) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 345,455 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50M, down from 356,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Borg Warner for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 603,606 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd analyzed 82,713 shares as the company's stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 632,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58 million, down from 715,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $274.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 1,278 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.67M for 10.41 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $4.98 million for 13.79 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

