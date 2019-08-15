As Borg Warner (BWA) Shares Declined, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Increased Its Holding; As Green Dot Cl A (GDOT) Stock Price Declined, Ami Asset Management Has Boosted by $3.72 Million Its Holding

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 530,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 6.08M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.34M, up from 5.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 1.01 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Green Dot Corp Cl A (GDOT) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 62,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The hedge fund held 225,139 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 163,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Green Dot Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 706,844 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 101,228 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.02% or 1.82 million shares. 374,164 were reported by Davis R M. James Inv reported 38,443 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 11,832 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0.1% or 1.30 million shares. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 6,350 shares. Franklin Incorporated has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Florida-based Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). D E Shaw & Communication Inc holds 1.61M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 79,718 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt owns 94,143 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Inc (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,135 shares to 634,505 shares, valued at $27.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,061 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Grp Ltd Co holds 895,359 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 15,249 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 11,947 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 1.79 million shares. Balyasny Asset has 165,047 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 42,057 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 300,330 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Equity has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 6,060 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 396,216 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd owns 227,364 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0.68% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 176,039 shares. 3,629 were reported by Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

