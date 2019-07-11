As Borg Warner (BWA) Share Price Declined, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Stake by $4.19 Million; As Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Valuation Rose, Broadview Advisors Has Boosted by $306,150 Its Stake

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 261,548 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 1.23M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.02 million activity. On Monday, January 14 Hagedorn Partnership – L.P. sold $3.41M worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 50,000 shares. $3.41M worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shares were sold by HAGEDORN JAMES.

