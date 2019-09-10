As Borg Warner (BWA) Share Price Declined, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Increased Holding by $20.14 Million; Payden & Rygel Continues to Hold Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 530,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 6.08M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.34 million, up from 5.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 1.31M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 108.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 99,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 191,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.77M, up from 91,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 5.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 48,500 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,660 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier holds 1.6% or 373,721 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Segment Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 47,668 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Llc invested in 1.41% or 15,384 shares. Ativo Management Limited Company invested in 8,131 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 4,284 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 2.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 227,560 shares. C Group Incorporated A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 334,120 shares. Colonial Trust reported 3.27% stake. Moreover, Ycg Lc has 0.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,140 shares. 4.79M are held by Prudential Fin. Bainco Invsts holds 3.24% or 142,501 shares. Blackrock holds 1.18% or 188.89 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns invested in 1.82 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Smithfield Tru has 50 shares. 17,341 are held by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Tiedemann Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 18,146 shares. Northern Trust holds 2.53 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Company owns 3.15M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Us Bancorporation De owns 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 60,625 shares. Shufro Rose And Lc holds 1.56% or 406,214 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Lp reported 62,272 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bristol John W And Inc New York reported 1.14 million shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Incorporated Or reported 19,888 shares. Macquarie reported 496,393 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 5,695 shares.