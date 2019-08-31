As Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) Share Price Rose, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Boosted by $13.73 Million Its Stake; Salient Capital Advisors Has Increased Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Position by $1.07 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 23,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 490,468 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.88M, up from 467,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 202,564 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M, EST. $254.0M; 24/04/2018 – NEP SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B, EST. $1.09B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) by 182.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 236,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 366,600 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.31 million, up from 129,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $75.51. About 860,393 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 7,659 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 193 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Duff And Phelps Management has invested 0.71% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Advisory Rech accumulated 216,018 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Adell Harriman Carpenter has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 34,850 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 141,945 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 15,216 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru holds 27,000 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,768 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc owns 11,498 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 751,606 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsr LP accumulated 0.3% or 451,622 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 1.11 million shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $77.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co (AMJ) by 459,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,305 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 272,798 shares to 6.31M shares, valued at $330.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 94,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,202 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

