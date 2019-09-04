As Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co (BAH) Shares Rose, Holder First Hawaiian Bank Has Upped Its Stake; Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stock Price Declined While Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Decreased Stake

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co (BAH) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 6,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 26,639 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 19,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 677,571 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 22.59 million shares traded or 16.35% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $240,638 activity. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $2,138 was bought by Kurtz Richard Jason. Way William J had bought 100,000 shares worth $191,000 on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 1.23 million shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 482,022 shares. Moreover, Sterling Ltd has 0.41% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 8.79M shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 66.15M shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 4.46M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.88M shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc accumulated 3.41 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 20,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 216,662 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 82.40 million shares. 28,450 are owned by Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Advent Cap Mgmt De holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 25,000 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Inc has 0.03% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 243,170 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 345,983 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWN’s profit will be $48.72 million for 4.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 456,400 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $18.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,516 shares to 4,189 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,607 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 22,310 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 9,502 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated. The California-based Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 13,800 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Natixis reported 0.04% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.09% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Channing Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0.05% or 1.97M shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Polar Capital Llp has 0.76% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 1.41M shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 23,100 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.44% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% or 947,581 shares in its portfolio.