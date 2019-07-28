As Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Class A (BAH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Cut Holding by $462,260; Enerplus (ERF) Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $13.30 Million

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (BAH) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 7,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,407 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65M, down from 380,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 1.15M shares traded or 26.46% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64M, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 755,744 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on July, 29 before the open. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. BAH’s profit will be $100.82 million for 24.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 18,412 shares to 54,716 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Management invested in 13,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Icon Advisers has 18,000 shares. Mesirow Financial Inv accumulated 32,685 shares. Alps Advsr reported 8,781 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtn Lp stated it has 95,892 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.87% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Caxton Associate Lp accumulated 8,233 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 304 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 446,045 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 46,175 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Rothschild Asset Us invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Finance Svcs reported 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Camarda Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 47 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. $2.21 million worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) was sold by ROZANSKI HORACIO. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $532,600 was made by ROSSOTTI CHARLES O on Thursday, February 7. $1.44M worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) was sold by Messer Angela M. on Monday, February 11.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy Inc by 154,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ERF’s profit will be $63.84M for 5.74 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

