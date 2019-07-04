As Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Share Value Rose, Tygh Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $591,948; Regent Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Mylan Nv F (MYL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 10,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,870 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 87,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $67.51. About 465,597 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan Nv F (MYL) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 64,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 52,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan Nv F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 4.11M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO 1Q ADVAIR REV. GBP566M, EST. GBP586.6M; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 24/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce West Virginia to host informational meeting for former Mylan employees; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 52.9%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% or 110 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 475,822 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp reported 150,258 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 38 are held by Gradient Investments Ltd Liability. Asset Management Incorporated reported 6,277 shares stake. Illinois-based Channing Management Lc has invested 2.91% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 140,412 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 251,655 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0% or 5,500 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 5,495 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Lpl Financial Limited Company holds 5,916 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc owns 34,304 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 254,800 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp invested in 0.06% or 494,460 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (NYSE:VAC) by 16,020 shares to 108,038 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 36,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (NYSE:AIN).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.00 million activity. 27,000 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares with value of $1.44M were sold by Messer Angela M.. $2.21 million worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) was sold by ROZANSKI HORACIO on Thursday, January 31. ROSSOTTI CHARLES O sold $532,600 worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Booz Allen Hamilton: Debt Makes It Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company (JAZZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “How Cybersecurity Experts are Leading Companies into a New Era of Security – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Expect From Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on July, 29 before the open. They expect $0.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. BAH’s profit will be $100.82M for 23.44 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,435 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,206 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).