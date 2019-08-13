As Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor Cl A (BAH) Share Value Rose, Lord Abbett & Company Has Cut Position; Springbok Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) as Share Price Declined

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 16,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 2.26M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Southwest flight forced to land after bird strike; 07/03/2018 Southwest Airlines Honors Its New Orleans Service With State-Themed Tribute, Unveiling Louisiana One Aircraft; 10/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Maintains its Leadership Position as Most Social Airline Brand; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Officials Are in Direct Contact With NTSB and FAA; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts Some 2016, 2017 Financial Info for Adoption of New Revenue Standard; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – EXISTING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS OR EXCEEDS ALL REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIED IN AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 21/05/2018 – Southwest’s $49 Fares Signal Summer Bargains Despite Pricier Oil; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: Engine Inspections Have Affected Less Than 1% Of Flights; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor Cl A (BAH) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 354,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.24M, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 660,651 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com (NYSE:TMO) by 148,474 shares to 172,274 shares, valued at $47.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (NYSE:THS) by 50,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Peddock Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 251,655 shares. Caxton Associate LP has invested 0.07% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 1.25M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 4,545 shares. 259,457 were accumulated by Swiss Fincl Bank. Bailard accumulated 67,793 shares. 11,066 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity. Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.7% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 186,749 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited has 0.45% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). S&Co has 0.06% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 9,205 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.71M for 10.56 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) by 16,131 shares to 16,331 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:CAT) by 42,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (Put) (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian (Uk) Ltd holds 218,595 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Buckingham Capital holds 114,531 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 489,043 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited has invested 2.56% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 132,811 shares. Fin Pro Inc has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Assetmark Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 13,735 shares. Smithfield Trust Company accumulated 230 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 422,140 shares. Citigroup owns 513,648 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.44% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 27.42M shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.02% or 99,419 shares.

