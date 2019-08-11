As Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Raised Stake; Mittleman Brothers Has Cut Revlon (REV) Stake by $3.46 Million

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 7,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 164,628 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, up from 157,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 718,122 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 124,150 shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 06/03/2018 AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: IHeart, Remington, Hovnanian, Revlon; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Remington, Revlon, Community Health; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Reports Wider Net Loss, Beats on Revenue; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Names Debra Perelman President And Chief Executive Officer; 08/03/2018 – REVLON PUSHES BACK EARNINGS AND EARNINGS CALL TO MARCH 15; 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss $90.3M; 15/03/2018 – REVLON INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.46; 23/05/2018 – REVLON INC – NAMED DEBRA G. PE PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 02/04/2018 – Revlon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold REV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp reported 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Ameriprise Fincl reported 10,659 shares. 730,887 are owned by Vanguard Grp. Whittier holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 11,939 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 10,584 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 798 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Axa holds 41,500 shares. 1,710 are held by Group One Trading L P. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 8,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $18.10 million activity.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.