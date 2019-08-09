As Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bank Of America Has Boosted Its Holding; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Prologis (PLD) as Stock Rose

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 5,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 150,005 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, up from 144,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.16. About 974,602 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 212,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.27 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.51. About 331,348 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellsfargo&C (NYSE:WFC) by 24,375 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $51.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciscosystems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Synchronyfinanci (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd reported 885,607 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 1.64M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Madison Inv holds 106,455 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Quadrant Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 22,615 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 52,470 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.42% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Korea Investment Corporation owns 189,255 shares. Moreover, First National Tru has 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Security Research And Inc accumulated 1.62 million shares. Mariner Limited Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 24,082 shares. Mackay Shields Llc invested in 0.07% or 130,171 shares. Covington Inv Advsrs holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 26,412 shares. Alley Lc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cibc Mkts has 8,403 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,991 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 44,640 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 19,450 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Yhb Inv Advisors holds 0.11% or 11,560 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.02% or 121,079 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 693 shares. Kemnay Advisory reported 18,850 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.78% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 190,584 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0.02% or 2.97 million shares in its portfolio. Paloma Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Ameriprise reported 0.05% stake. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 264,889 shares. Quantum Capital holds 3,503 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) (USO) by 1.04M shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $21.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Etf Tr Ii by 193,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS).

