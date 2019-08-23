As Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stock Value Rose, Coe Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.24 Million; As Walmart (WMT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Decreased Its Holding

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 3,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 70,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, down from 74,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $110.71. About 1.92 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Approved the Election of Each of Walmart’s 11 Director Nominees; 11/05/2018 – Walmart is spending $16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce company; 14/03/2018 – Walmart Plans to Expand Grocery Delivery Service (Video); 13/03/2018 – Times of India: SoftBank likely to part-sell Flipkart stake to Walmart; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Women get married in Walmart’s garden section; 02/05/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal talks enter final stages; 19/04/2018 – Expect to see more colored tops and denim worn by employees at Walmart; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 15/03/2018 – WALMART DROPS SUDDENLY AFTER EX-EXEC FILES WHISTLEBLOWER SUIT

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 21,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 32,310 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 53,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.89. About 234,976 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn, a Georgia-based fund reported 37 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 5,916 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 3.37M shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Timessquare Limited Liability Company owns 3.53M shares. Cibc Asset reported 5,045 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 114,237 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 186,749 shares. 429,722 were reported by Friess Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 651,350 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has 13.01 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.03% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 220,615 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.59% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH).

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares to 20,806 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Bullish on 2 Government Contractors – Schaeffers Research” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Booz Allen Hamilton Reports Q4 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Breaking Down 3 Of The Year’s Most Intriguing Cybersecurity Stocks – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Booz Allen is on a hiring spree â€” with no end in sight – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: November 02, 2016.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 21,050 shares to 37,250 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 63,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Company invested in 0.31% or 1.93 million shares. 26,607 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr. Gibraltar Mgmt Incorporated holds 8,696 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Llc has invested 1.15% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,074 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Country Tru Comml Bank accumulated 1.33% or 307,909 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd invested 2.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Kj Harrison & Prns has invested 0.4% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Oakworth has invested 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Trexquant Invest LP invested 0.53% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Chickasaw Mngmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.52% or 87,984 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Financial Advsr Limited Company holds 3,719 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs has invested 1.42% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York reported 216 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart’s Valuation Becoming Frothy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Chief Executive Doug McMillon said there should be a discussion about banning assault weapons in the U.S. – Live Trading News” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “What’s Behind Target’s Strong E-Commerce Growth? – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.