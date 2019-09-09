As Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stock Value Rose, Coe Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Cohen & Steers Upped Its Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Stake by $323,561; Market Value Declined

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 21,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 32,310 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 53,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 840,063 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd. (GLOG) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 19,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 217,908 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 198,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 327,680 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CONTRACTED CHARTER REVENUES ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM $486.0 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO $523.7 MLN FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q EPS 21c; 12/03/2018 GasLog Ltd. Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares to 20,806 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Com owns 11,835 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited has 0.05% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Bokf Na accumulated 0.05% or 38,287 shares. 23,100 are owned by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia. Lord Abbett Company Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.32% or 1.67M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 30,866 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Lpl Financial invested in 0% or 5,916 shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.59% or 2.35 million shares. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). James Invest Research reported 12,515 shares. Sageworth Company invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.01% or 52,078 shares.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $95.40M for 27.75 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

