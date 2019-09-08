As Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stock Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $868,202; Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Has Boosted Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 404,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $591.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 68,397 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 70.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 14,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 6,119 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 21,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 961,683 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2.64M shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 0% stake. Assetmark reported 14,017 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 6,045 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 280,420 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 6,206 shares. Bard Associate holds 69,920 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Newtyn Limited Liability invested 1.17% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Principal Finance Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 229,783 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 22,268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Llc stated it has 133,839 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 14,527 shares or 0% of the stock.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Customers Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BankMobile Announces New Student Loan Refinancing Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Challenger Banks: Who’s Who? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $94.75M for 27.75 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 22,084 shares to 61,131 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 432 shares stake. Victory Mgmt Inc reported 305,340 shares stake. Comerica State Bank reported 8,144 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 1.13M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% stake. 29,242 are held by Gotham Asset Management Limited Co. Nomura owns 4,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.06% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity has 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 11,066 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). James Inv accumulated 0.05% or 12,515 shares. Moreover, Argent Trust Commerce has 0.03% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 472,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH).

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Breaking Down 3 Of The Year’s Most Intriguing Cybersecurity Stocks – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Booz Allen Hamilton: Debt Makes It Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Booz Allen Executives to Speak at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference on September 6th – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 28, 2019.