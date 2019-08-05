As Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stock Price Rose, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lifted Position by $516,200; Mufg Americas Holdings Maintains Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 33,100 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.79. About 1.13M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 8638.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 1,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 1,835 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, up from 21 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $221.56. About 905,107 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Montecito National Bank Trust holds 0.1% or 1,412 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 13,850 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,763 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks accumulated 141,425 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc stated it has 2,128 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.12% or 18,420 shares. Fiera reported 1,383 shares. Light Street Cap Management Llc holds 3.37% or 207,400 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Grp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.67% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.17% or 1.55M shares. Coastline Trust has 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 7,311 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,750 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10,418 shares to 24,548 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,707 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Cap Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,828 shares. Prudential Inc owns 1.26 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 1.42 million shares. Cambiar Invsts Lc holds 0.12% or 89,526 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 16,387 shares. Sei Invs Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 187,864 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Limited has 0.26% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Cornerstone reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement Systems reported 25,841 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 947,581 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0.03% or 15.05 million shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management invested in 46,729 shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3,700 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,500 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $817,500 were sold by Thompson Elizabeth M. ROSSOTTI CHARLES O also sold $532,600 worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Thursday, February 7.