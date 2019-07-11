As Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Share Value Rose, Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Cut Stake by $12.67 Million; Southport Management Has Increased Its Encana (ECA) Holding

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 20.65M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 86.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 218,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 252,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $68.28. About 472,615 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8,900 shares to 24,854 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (Put) (NYSE:CHD) by 87,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Booz Allen sells financial compliance practice – Washington Business Journal” published on January 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Adobe, Barnes & Noble And More – Yahoo Finance” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 50 Points; Soliton Shares Gain On FDA Approval For Tattoo Removal Device – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 349,543 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 305,340 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 34,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 25,635 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited owns 18,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 10,058 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech Incorporated reported 11,066 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 22,310 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 46,729 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 1.03M shares. Natixis LP stated it has 0.13% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Epoch Invest Ptnrs has 35,774 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. S&Co holds 0.06% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 9,205 shares. Waddell Reed Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 1.26 million shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $532,600 were sold by ROSSOTTI CHARLES O on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $2.21 million were sold by ROZANSKI HORACIO. 15,000 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares with value of $817,500 were sold by Thompson Elizabeth M.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on July, 29 before the open. They expect $0.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. BAH’s profit will be $101.50M for 23.71 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Cheap Investors: 3 Stocks at 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Focus On Energy: EnCana Poised To Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.