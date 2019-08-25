As Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Share Price Rose, Holder Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Decreased Its Stake; Nordstrom (JWN) Position Held by Bridgewater Associates Lp

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 1026.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 439,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 482,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.42 million, up from 42,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.09% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 9.49M shares traded or 93.49% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 0.6 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects initial takeover offer from Nordstrom family for $50 per share; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N FY SHR VIEW $3.43, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Peek inside the NYC store Nordstrom built just for men; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom sales growth disappoints despite decent earnings

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 14,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 204,593 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 218,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $73.47. About 804,865 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 9.78 million shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 872,821 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 12,663 shares to 27,575 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 29,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

