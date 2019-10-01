As Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Market Valuation Rose, Price T Rowe Associates Boosted Its Stake by $212.18 Million; At&T (T) Stake Raised by Roof Eidam & Maycock

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 3.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 16.22 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 billion, up from 13.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 687,734 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 206.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 29,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 43,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 14,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 19.56M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.02% or 35,166 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 1,560 shares. Quantbot LP owns 1,917 shares. Asset holds 0.02% or 6,026 shares. Lord Abbett Com Limited accumulated 0.24% or 1.10 million shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0% or 7,954 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 2,500 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability reported 14,345 shares. Gsa Cap Llp owns 44,098 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Omers Administration has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Millennium Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Bowling Management Limited Liability Company invested in 59,777 shares or 0.65% of the stock.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,356 shares to 4,644 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 27,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $243.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 103,600 shares to 523,490 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 4,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,404 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% or 113,864 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 38,339 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Acg Wealth holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 66,316 shares. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,621 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Reaves W H And Company owns 613,234 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Dean Investment Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fca Tx holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,346 shares. Grimes And Com Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,782 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability holds 2.95% or 241,773 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.73% or 9.58M shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Com reported 121,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palladium Ptnrs holds 213,042 shares. Private Trust Na accumulated 124,260 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Liability has 10,450 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 35.63 million shares.