As Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Value Rose, Holder Opus Capital Group Boosted Stake; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.27 Million

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 5,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 20,828 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 15,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $75.51. About 887,676 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 96.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 47,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 96,199 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 48,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Suit Relating to ‘Misstatements and Omissions’ in Disclosures Related to Sales Practices — Bank; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 15/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N SAW $386 MILLION RISE IN OPERATING LOSSES STEMMING FROM GREATER LITIGATION ACCRUALS -CFO; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Jacobsen Sympathizes With Fed’s Dovish View (Video); 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations W (NYSE:VAC) by 15,959 shares to 13,558 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ladder Capital Corp. (NYSE:LADR) by 71,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,449 shares, and cut its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr LP has 264,889 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 4.82 million shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 160,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Sei Invests Co has 0.04% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Argent Company reported 0.03% stake. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 47 shares. Bluecrest Limited reported 0.08% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 446,045 shares. D E Shaw And owns 55,582 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Td Asset Management accumulated 0% or 44,245 shares. 926,105 are owned by Parametric Lc. 16,387 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Bailard accumulated 67,793 shares.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Booz Allen reups with JBG Smith in Crystal City – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on February 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Defense Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Booz Allen Hamilton plans to expand in SA, adding 250 jobs – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,338 shares to 145,824 shares, valued at $17.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 17,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,385 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).