As Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Opus Capital Group Has Boosted Its Stake; Goldman (GS) Holder Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Boosted Its Position

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Goldman (GS) by 656.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 16,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 18,826 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Relocate Dubai Banker Mazen Makarem to New York; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Profit Jumps in First Quarter — 3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Goldman US$ Liquid Reserves Plus Fund ‘AAf/S1+’; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Trader Hires Former Rivals to Build a Crypto Empire; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS ANNOUNCES MOVES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: RECENT EXPENSE LEVEL LIKELY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 06/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 5,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 20,828 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 15,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 472,966 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton

