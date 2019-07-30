As Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Valuation Declined, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Decreased Position by $7.98 Million; As Xcel Energy (XEL) Shares Rose, Brookfield Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.47 Million

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 26,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 945,700 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.16 million, up from 919,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.4. About 1.30M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 305,854 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 1.57M shares to 9.18 million shares, valued at $172.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 851,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.64 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 12,989 shares to 162,989 shares, valued at $29.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S).

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.15 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.98 million for 38.48 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.

