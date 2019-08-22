As Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Share Value Rose, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Decreased Its Position by $1.31 Million; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Upped Holding

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 90.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 45,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 99,301 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 3,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 68,088 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 64,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $126.51. About 359,825 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,083 shares to 44,197 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 59,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,520 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Serv Group owns 0.33% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2.70 million shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Lc invested in 17,568 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability owns 26,325 shares. 40,973 were accumulated by Putnam Fl Invest Co. Ftb owns 34,585 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.27% stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct owns 2,608 shares. Pinebridge Invs L P, a New York-based fund reported 17,392 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Co holds 60,562 shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 93,067 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hightower Advsr holds 0.43% or 521,024 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Parsec Financial Incorporated stated it has 98,707 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 108,549 shares to 123,549 shares, valued at $23.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (Call) (NYSE:NKE) by 170,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (Put) (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 14,703 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 0% or 84,185 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 93,263 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 1,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Co accumulated 27,366 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 321,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp has 1.09 million shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 43,717 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 22,801 shares. Moreover, Dana Advisors has 0.13% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 96,959 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 1.76 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,092 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associate owns 7,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 120,762 shares.