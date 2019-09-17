As Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Share Price Rose, Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.63 Million; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $396,000 as Stock Value Rose

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 36,839 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75M, down from 38,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 1.03M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 75,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 99,812 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 133,624 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.69M for 46.19 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold BOOT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.24 million shares or 17.23% more from 29.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 17,183 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 52,700 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 890,191 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 123,860 shares. Landscape Cap Management Lc invested in 90,492 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 39,100 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside Commercial Bank & has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 157,279 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Ls Inv Advisors reported 915 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 1,682 shares. 2,475 are owned by Pnc Financial Serv Gp Inc. Summit Creek Advsr Lc owns 479,380 shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yirendai Ltd by 135,243 shares to 191,278 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 392,258 shares stake. 4,901 are owned by Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt. Orleans Cap Mgmt La owns 11,665 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.11% or 7,066 shares. Milestone Grp Incorporated reported 1,271 shares stake. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wedgewood Invsts Pa stated it has 2.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Leavell invested in 11,232 shares. Centre Asset Ltd owns 30,817 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Highlander Cap Limited Liability Co holds 300 shares. Shell Asset Co has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cutter & Com Brokerage invested in 4,066 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il holds 3,791 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wright Invsts Service Incorporated accumulated 13,654 shares. Aperio Group Lc owns 748,970 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.